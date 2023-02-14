Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the...
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the wireless provider reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, according to websites tracking service interruptions.((AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, according to websites tracking service interruptions.

Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also reported outages.

Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to “SOS mode,” meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement about the outage on Twitter early Tuesday.

“We have seen significant improvement and are operating at near normal levels,” Ray said. “Our teams continue to monitor and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience. We apologize for any impacts this issue may have had for our customers.”

The company did not immediately provide details of the cause or extent of the outage.

Downdetector.com provided a chart tracking service complaints within the previous 24 hours indicating a peak of more than 69,000 reported outages in a two-hour period.

Posted comments on the site came from users who said they were located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Similar service complaints on Product-Reviews.net originated from some of the same states, as well as Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and others.

Many posts reported service eventually was restored.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon,...
3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
Marc Cameron, Caden Wiseman
Arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.
QC Fire Hockey game to raise money for Moline Police officer Branden Bowden

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Perhaps not surprisingly, many of these occupations are in the service industry, likely because...
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day