Scott County Auditor announces in-office voting for March Special Elections

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor has announced in-office voting that will be available for March 7 Special Elections.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins stated in a media release that she wants voters in local school districts to be aware of Special Elections on March 7.

“Voters in Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant and Calamus-Wheatland School Districts have public measures on the ballot,” said Tompkins.

Early, in-office voting begins on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 600 West 4th Street, Fifth Floor in Davenport. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Tompkins media release.

For more information including sample ballots and voting locations visit Scott County Elections | Scott County, Iowa (scottcountyiowa.gov).

Officials with the Scott County Auditor’s office also say to follow the Facebook page so that those interested can be notified as communication is made public at Scott County Iowa Auditor’s Office | Davenport IA | Facebook.

