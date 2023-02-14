Turning windy and rainy this afternoon

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for strong winds.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Strong winds will develop today as a storm system rolls in from the south bringing widespread quarter to half inch rains to the QCA.  Highs today will reach the 50s, but it won’t be as nice as the last two days as winds gust close to 50 mph at times and showers will be an on and off type event most of the day.  Gusty winds will last into Wednesday morning before we get a brief break from the active weather.  Another system will arrive on Thursday bringing a thin stripe of heavy snow to the region.  This looks to play out similarly to last week where areas along and west of the Mississippi pick up the bulk of the accumulations with very localized 6″ totals. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Windy and rainy. High: 53º. Winds: S 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy.  Low: 39º Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy. High: 45º.

