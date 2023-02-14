Windy and rainy this evening; Snow Thursday

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect now until 6 a.m. Wednesday for strong winds.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds south of I-80 until 3 AM Wednesday***

Rain showers will continue into this evening before coming to an end late tonight. We’ll see a brief break in the action Wednesday with cloudy skies and breezy winds, followed by our next system arriving late Wednesday night.

Expect snow developing overnight into Thursday, with the potential for accumulations for many locations in the viewing area. There is still some uncertainty as to the track of this storm, but at this point, some of us could see as little as 2″ to as much as 6″+ accumulations, mainly in the northern and western counties.  A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for accumulating snow for Thursday, starting at midnight until 7 PM.

A quick cool down will drop readings into the 20′s to near 30 for Thursday and Friday, before temperatures rebound back into the 40′s to near 50 this weekend.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers, then mostly cloudy and blustery. Low: 39°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm. High: 42°. Wind: W 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and colder with snow developing overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY:  Cloudy, breezy and colder with snow likely. High: 32°.

First Alert Day for strong winds
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds until 6 a.m. Wednesday

