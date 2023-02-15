Breezy today and snow still on track for Thursday

Accumulations likely for much of the region
Rain comes to an end this evening, while winds begin to calm down overnight. Next up? Snow for your Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy west winds will send temps from the 40s this morning to the 30s this afternoon and eventually below freezing tonight.  Thursday will bring our next winter storm with several inches of snow likely leading to a First Alert Day from midnight to 7PM.  Snow will start out west of the Quad Cities prior to sunrise and then make its way over the entire area by midday.  As for accumulations, in general areas along and west of the Mississippi will pick up between 3″-6″ with snow amounts tapering off quickly the east.  Wind chills will be at or below zero by Friday morning.  After one day of temps in the 20s, sunshine and SW winds will boost temps back to the 40s and 50s this weekend.

TODAY: Breezy with cooling temps. High: 42º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow develops to the west.  Low: 29º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers with 3″-5″ possible in the QC. High: 30º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 3 killed in Sunday Muscatine County crash
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures
Jason B. Kelting, 46, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony; abuse of a...
Davenport man charged with neglecting bedridden mother causing death

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy and rainy this evening; Snow Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy and rainy this evening; Snow Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Turning windy and rainy Tuesday afternoon; Snow Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Windy and wet this afternoon; Snow Thursday