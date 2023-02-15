Breezy Wednesday ahead of winter storm Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy west winds will send temps from the 40s Wednesday morning to the 30s this afternoon and eventually below freezing tonight. Our next winter storm moves in Thursday.

A First Alert Day is in effect starting at midnight and going through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Snow will start out west of the Quad Cities prior to sunrise and then make its way over the entire area by midday. As for accumulations, in general areas along and west of the Mississippi will pick up between 3″-6″ with snow amounts tapering off quickly the east. There may be some sleet mixed in, especially southeast of the Quad Cities.

Wind chills will be at or below zero by Friday morning. After one day of temps in the 20s, sunshine and SW winds will boost temps back to the 40s and 50s this weekend.

TODAY: Breezy with cooling temps. High: 42º. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow develops to the west. Low: 29º Winds: NE 10-50 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers with 3″-6″ possible in the QC. Breezy. High: 30º.

