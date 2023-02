DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys shares her Black History Month Highlight, Dr. Jessica B. Harris. She also shares her recipe for station B100 Quad Cities, B100poof Vodka Sauce. Chef KeysChef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.