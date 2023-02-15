FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 7 p.m. Thursday for snow and gusty wind

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds Thursday Midnight to 7 PM.

A potent winter weather system will arrive late Wednesday night, impacting much of the TV6 viewing area. Look for moderate to heavy snow developing overnight and continuing to overspread the region Thursday morning. That snow will continue through the mid-afternoon hours before winding down around 4 or 5 p.m. from west to east.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from Midnight to 6 PM Thursday.

Winter Storm Watch Thursday, Feb. 16 (KWQC)

Snow is expected to start after midnight west of the Mississippi River, and will expand eastward toward the Mississippi River by daybreak which could lead to slick spots for the morning commute. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible to start the event, but it will quickly change over to snow.

Snowfall accumulation will be 1-3″ inches southeast of the Quad Cities, with 3-7″ possible in the Quad Cities and points to the northwest. Localized spots of 8″ or more will be possible, depending on where the heaviest band of snow sets up. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph could lead to blowing and drifting snow as well as visibility issues during the morning and evening commute.

Any shift in this track could change the forecast totals. Stay with TV6 on-air and online for updates.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on-air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

