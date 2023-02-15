Next phase of Forest Grove Drive reconstruction to begin next week

“The biggest Public Works project EVER in the city of Bettendorf” is set to begin the next phase of reconstruction of Forest Grove Drive, Feb. 21.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - “The biggest Public Works project EVER in the city of Bettendorf” is set to begin the next phase of reconstruction of Forest Grove Drive, next week, according to city of Bettendorf officials.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21 the Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road intersection will be closed for construction as part of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, according to a media release from City of Bettendorf officials. The Competition Drive intersection at Middle Road, north of Forest Grove, will remain open.

To access the TBK Bank Sports Complex and nearby businesses, city officials say to use Friendship Path to the west and Competition Drive to the east.

According to the media release:

  • Thru traffic along Forest Grove Drive will be detoured using the recently completed extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path (see blue detour).
  • Thru traffic along Middle Road will be detoured using Hopewell Avenue and 53 Avenue to the south and Competition Drive to the north (see red detour).

To learn more about the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project visit https://www.bettendorf.org/news_detail_T11_R64.php.

