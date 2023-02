ROCK Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Mid-American Energy reports 214 customers are without power Wednesday morning, starting at 4:20 a.m.

MidAmerican expects power will be restored at 6:45 a.m. as crews are currently working on the situation.

According to the outage map, a tree making contact with the electric facilities is the reason for the outage.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.