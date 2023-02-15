QCA community mourns death of Bill Wundram, ‘legendary member of our Quad Cities’ community’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community is mourning the death of a well-known Quad Cities area storyteller, columnist and active community member.

Bill Wundram, a retired columnist who worked for the Quad City Times and Lee Enterprises for more than 70 years has died at the age of 98, according to Quad City Times officials.

President of Quad City Times & Dispatch Argus Debbie Anselm said, “Bill was a beloved journalist and a gifted charismatic story teller who captivated audiences with his writing. He told the stories of the Quad Cities better than anybody. Bill was one of a kind- truly a legend.”

Additional thoughts of support and cherished memories from community members and organizations have also began to be shared across social media.

One Facebook post from the Quad Cities River Bandits said, “The Quad Cities River Bandits are mourning the loss of the beloved Bill Wundram, a legendary member of our Quad Cities’ community.”

The Quad Cities River Bandits posted to Facebook remembering Bill Wundram. (Quad Cities River Bandits)

