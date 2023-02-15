QCA community mourns death of Bill Wundram, ‘legendary member of our Quad Cities’ community’

The Quad Cities community is mourning the death of Bill Wundram, a well-known Quad Cities area storyteller, columnist and active community member.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community is mourning the death of a well-known Quad Cities area storyteller, columnist and active community member.

Bill Wundram, a retired columnist who worked for the Quad City Times and Lee Enterprises for more than 70 years has died at the age of 98, according to Quad City Times officials.

President of Quad City Times & Dispatch Argus Debbie Anselm said, “Bill was a beloved journalist and a gifted charismatic story teller who captivated audiences with his writing. He told the stories of the Quad Cities better than anybody. Bill was one of a kind- truly a legend.”

Additional thoughts of support and cherished memories from community members and organizations have also began to be shared across social media.

One Facebook post from the Quad Cities River Bandits said, “The Quad Cities River Bandits are mourning the loss of the beloved Bill Wundram, a legendary member of our Quad Cities’ community.”

The Quad Cities River Bandits posted to Facebook remembering Bill Wundram.
The Quad Cities River Bandits posted to Facebook remembering Bill Wundram.(Quad Cities River Bandits)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon,...
3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 3 killed in Sunday Muscatine County crash
First Alert Day for strong winds
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Day Thursday, Feb. 16
FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 7 p.m. Thursday for snow and gusty wind
Accumulating snow and gusty winds expected for Thursday.
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday from 12 AM until 7 PM for snow and wind
Jason Michael McChurch, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and residential arson in the...
Sentence hearing set for Moline man convicted of setting fire that killed woman in 2017
Davenport Chordbusters spread love through song on Valentine's Day.
Singing Valentines, Davenport Chordbusters spread love through songs