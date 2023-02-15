Sentence hearing set for Moline man convicted of setting fire that killed woman in 2017

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A sentence hearing has been set for a Moline man convicted of setting a fire that killed a woman in 2017.

According to court documents, Jason M. McChurch will have a sentence hearing on April 12. McChurch was found guilty in Oct. 2021 for setting a deadly fire in 2017 that killed one woman.

