Sentence hearing set for Moline man convicted of setting fire that killed woman in 2017

A sentence hearing has been set for a Moline man convicted of setting a fire that killed a woman in 2017.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A sentence hearing has been set for a Moline man convicted of setting a fire that killed a woman in 2017.

According to court documents, Jason M. McChurch will have a sentence hearing on April 12. McChurch was found guilty in Oct. 2021 for setting a deadly fire in 2017 that killed one woman.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

