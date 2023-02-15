Singing Valentines, Davenport Chordbusters spread love through songs

Say “I love you” with a song! One Davenport quartet is doing just that this Valentine’s Day by delivering “Singing Valentines” across the Quad Cities area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davenport Chordbusters are a barber shop chorus that spread love on Valentine’s Day by delivering personalized songs by request to Valentines.

TV6′s Chief Photographer Randy Briery met up with the quartet Tuesday to listen to the Chordbusters deliver one of their singing Valentines Day grams to Davenport resident, Mindy O’Melia.

“I think that’s a really good thing that they do,” O’Melia said. “Their voices are amazing, so why not share it?”

The Chordbusters say that the group has been around since 1952 and that the group will come to houses or businesses to perform two songs in a row, along with delivering a rose.

“It’s a beautiful blend of male voices, and we just like singing to people and putting smiles on their faces,” said Drew Wilson with the Chordbusters.

Fore those interested, the Chordbusters say they can be reached at 815-719-3584.

The Davenport Chordbusters deliver Singing Valentines
The Davenport Chordbusters deliver Singing Valentines(Sue Grant | kwqc)

