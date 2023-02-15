Snow Emergency in effect for Blue Grass

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Blue Grass has declared a snow emergency to prepare for the weather coming to the Quad Cities area.

The snow emergency will be in effect from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 11 p.m., according to Blue Grass city officials.

City officials remind residents, vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is removed.

The City’s Public Safety Building will open to the public as a warming shelter for those in need.

City officials ask residents to limit travel, and if have to travel, be prepared in case of an emergency and have a winter kit inside their vehicle.

