Snow Emergency in effect for Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES Area, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Snow emergencies are being declared to prepare for the weather coming to the Quad Cities area.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.

Illinois

Sterling

The City of Sterling declared a snow emergency to g into effect starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

The City of Sterling’s Snow Emergency Parking Regulations:

No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street. No parking in the Central Business District from 1:30 A.M. to 5:30 A.M. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other City Streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6:00A.M. and 8:00 A.M. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

The snow emergency will end block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is canceled by the City, officials said. All other parking restrictions remain in effect.

Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense, city officials said.

City officials said to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657 for any questions regarding these parking restrictions.

Iowa

Blue Grass

The snow emergency will be in effect from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 11 p.m., according to Blue Grass city officials.

City officials remind residents, vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is removed.

The City’s Public Safety Building will open to the public as a warming shelter for those in need.

City officials ask residents to limit travel, and if have to travel, be prepared in case of an emergency and have a winter kit inside their vehicle.

Maquoketa

Maquoketa City officials have declared a snow emergency from noon Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday.

All cars parked along City snow routes must be relocated immediately or face the possibility of being towed, city officials said. All property owners in the Central Business District are reminded to shovel their sidewalks by noon the next day after the snowfall ceases, or the City will shovel the sidewalk and all associated costs and fines will be assessed to the property owner.

City officials request that parked cars be removed from the unplowed street to help public works crews in plowing the streets.

