‘Two is better than one’, 2 Bettendorf sisters give birth on Valentine’s Day

Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf celebrated a pair of special births on Valentine's Day.

On Valentine’s Day, Trinity BirthPlace officials say two women, who happened to be sisters, welcomed their little ones into the world on Feb. 14. Both babies are boys and are healthy and happy, according to Trinity BirthPlace staff.

According to a media release from Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf:

Baby #1 Elyas (boy) parents are Rachel Larry and Jeremiah Price of Moline.

Elye was born at 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Elye was 8lbs, 0.4 oz and 19.5 inches

Baby #2 Wyatt (boy) parents are Charlie Farrell and Chase Carmack of East Moline.

Wyatt was born at 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Wyatt was 7lbs, 7oz and 19 inches

Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf congratulates both families, stated the media release.

