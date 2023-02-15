Windy and rainy this evening; Snow Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain showers will continue into this evening before coming to an end late tonight. We’ll see a brief break in the action Wednesday with scattered clouds and breezy winds, followed by our next system arriving late Wednesday night.

Expect snow developing overnight into Thursday, with the potential for accumulations for many locations in the viewing area. There is still some uncertainty as to the track of this storm, but at this point, some of us could see as little as trace amounts to the south and east to as much as 6″+ accumulations, mainly in the northern and western counties. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow, as well as visibility issues for the morning and evening commute. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for accumulating snow for Thursday, starting at midnight until 7 PM.

A quick cool down will drop readings into the 20′s to near 30 for Thursday and Friday, before temperatures rebound back into the 40′s to near 50 this weekend.

TONIGHT: Evening showers ending, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 40°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm. High: 42°. Wind: W 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder with snow developing overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: NE 15-25+ mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with moderate to heavy snow likely. High: 32°.

