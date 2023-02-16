Augustana research study seeks active, veteran service members

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College’s Neurogenic Cognitive-Communication Disorders Lab is seeking volunteers for a research study examining the speech and cognition of veterans and active duty service members.

The study is led by Dr. Katherine Brown, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders, the study seeks individuals who have served in combat deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation New Dawn, according to a media release from Augustana officials. Veterans or active duty service members with and without blast exposure may participate.

College officials say qualifying participants will be asked to attend one session that will last approximately an hour and a half, and study participants will be paid $40.

Interested individuals should contact Dr. Brown at katherinebrown@augustana.edu or 309-794-7583.

