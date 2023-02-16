Bettendorf Community Schools to host informational meetings for GO Bond Vote

BETTENDORF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bettendorf School District invites the public to join them for informational meetings regarding the March 7 district general obligation (GO) Bond vote where residents living in the Bettendorf Community School District in Davenport and Bettendorf will decide if they support the proposed general obligation bond.

If approved, there would be a property tax increase of up to $2.70 to help fund needed infrastructure improvements at Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School, according to Bettendorf School official’s media release.

Meetings will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Bettendorf Middle School and Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Bettendorf High School, according to school officials. There will be an informational presentation beginning at 6 p.m. explaining how projects were selected, school funding options, and potential tax impact on homeowners.

District staff say there are looking forward to listening to participant perspectives and answering questions and that the evening will conclude with the opportunity to tour the building to see the proposed project areas.

According to the media release, the proposed Bettendorf High School facility improvements include a renovation of the original fine arts classrooms, built in 1972, to support ADA compliance and current classroom standards. The plan adds activity and athletic facilities to help meet the needs of our students, athletes, and community.

In addition, the plan develops needed classroom areas for career and technical education (CTE) opportunities to help better prepare students for their futures, school officials said.

The $69.25M GO Bond would help fund the Middle School and Bettendorf High School projects to be completed in the next five years. The district would use future SAVE (one cent sales tax) and PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) reserves to fund 32.8% of the total costs of projects, and 20.7% of the high and middle school projects, according to the media release.

District representatives say the district would plan to use future SAVE revenue and other financial resources to fund the Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton elementary projects in 2028-2031.

For more information visit https://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/.

