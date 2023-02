DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI just celebrated its milestone of 50 years in the Quad Cities Community, but county funding for CASI’s ‘Jane’s Place’, Eastern Iowa’s only adult day program for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia, is in question.

CASI Information:

1035 West Kimberly Road

563-386-7477

https://www.casiseniors.org/

