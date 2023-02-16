CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies look for suspect in arson case

ROCK ISLAND Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe is connected to a Moline arson.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson that happened on Feb. 3 around 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, Moline.

Three people in the home were able to exit without injury, deputies said.

The person deputies are looking for was seen leaving the area at the time of the fire.

According to deputies, they believe the person of interest is a man with shoulder-length shaggy hair, about 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black winter hat with red stripes, a white t-shirt and black winter overalls.

If you recognize him or have any information about this fire, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest in this case, you will receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.