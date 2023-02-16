CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police on battery charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Johnny Angel, 41 is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Angel is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

