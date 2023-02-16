CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for parole violations

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez, 41, is wanted in Scott County for a parole violation on a sex offender charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Mendoza-Gutierrez is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

