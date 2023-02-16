Double vision causes and treatments

By Marcia Lense
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Double vision can be broken down into two broad categories, binocular and monocular.

Dr. William Benevento with Eye Surgeons Associates explains binocular occurs when the eyes are misaligned, and because of that, you see two images separated in space. If you close one eye, one image goes away, and if you close the other eye, the other image goes away.

Monocular is when you see a ghost image around a primary image. Unlike binocular double vision, if you close one eye, you’ll still have the double image.

If you suddenly experience binocular doubling, it is usually associated with damage to one of the nerves that controls eye movements. It can be caused by high blood pressure or diabetes, but can also be caused by aneurysms and strokes. You may need to go directly to the ER for testing and treatment, especially if the double vision is associated with a severe headache and a droopy lid.

