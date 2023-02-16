Heavy snow arrives this morning

Accumulations likely for much of the TV6 viewing area
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day and winter storm warning are in effect for the QCA today. Snow is starting up prior to sunrise and will encompass most of the area by 9AM.  Road conditions will go downhill quickly as snowfall rates will exceed 1″ per hour, enough to overcome the warm pavement leading to slick travel.  Look for the most of the accumulations to occur between 8AM - 3PM with the QC picking up between 4″-8″.  Areas to the SE near Kewanee and Galesburg may only pick up an inch or two, so there will be a tight gradient from where the heaviest snow falls.  Winds will gust close to 30mph from the NE so blowing and drifting will be problematic today and tonight.  Lows will get down into the teens and wind chills will be near 0º on Friday morning.  Quieter and warmer weather return for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Snow. High: 32º. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends.  Low: 11º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 25º.

