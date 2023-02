Preparing For Spring Planting: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Virgil L. Schmitt, a Field Agronomist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Muscatine County shares recommendations for spring planting for commodity crops, which most farmers grow, horticultural crops frown for most farmers’ markets and plants grown in home gardens.

Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Agronomist

Email- vschmitt@iastate.edu

Office- Muscatine, IA

Phone- 563-263-5701

Web- www/extension.iastate.edu/Pages/eccrops

