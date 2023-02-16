Scott County Legislative Forum planned for Feb. 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Eastern Iowa Community College will be hosting a legislative forum this week where the public will be able to meet their legislators.

The forum will be held on Saturday at the Fiarmount Library, 3000 North Fiarmount Street, with social time from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to allow those interested to meet with their legislator individually, event organizers said. The forum will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

According to event organizers, all Iowa local State Senators and House Representatives will be in attendance.

Maggie Tinsman says she organized the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.

“The purpose of the forum is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators- both Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives regarding concerns to us,” Tinsman said. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions and listening to discussion. Please join us!”

