Snow continues Thursday afternoon and early evening

Accumulations likely for much of the TV6 viewing area
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for the QCA Thursday.

Temperatures were hovering around freezing this morning, leading to more of a wintry mix in the Quad Cities and areas to the south. The heaviest snow has set up north and northwest of the Quad Cities, and that’s where the higher totals of 4-8″ will be.

Snow will pick up once again this afternoon. Some locations north of the Quad Cities could see up to 1″ of snow per hour. Farther southeast, there will be lighter snow. Snowfall totals in the Quad Cities area will likely be in the 3-6″ range, with 1-3″ southeast, and potentially more than 6″ northwest of the QC.

Winds will gust close to 30mph from the NE so blowing and drifting will be problematic today and tonight. Lows will get down into the teens and wind chills will be near 0º or below Friday morning.

Quieter and warmer weather return for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Snow. High: 33º. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends. Low: 11º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 25º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
First Alert Day Thursday, Feb. 16
FIRST ALERT DAY until 7 p.m. tonight for snow and gusty winds
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
Power outage reported in Rock Island
Power outage reported in Rock Island

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heavy snow arrives Thursday morning
Heavy snow arrives this morning
Heavy snow arrives this morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Winter Storm Warning in effect
First Alert Forecast