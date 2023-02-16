Snow continues Thursday afternoon and early evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for the QCA Thursday.

Temperatures were hovering around freezing this morning, leading to more of a wintry mix in the Quad Cities and areas to the south. The heaviest snow has set up north and northwest of the Quad Cities, and that’s where the higher totals of 4-8″ will be.

Snow will pick up once again this afternoon. Some locations north of the Quad Cities could see up to 1″ of snow per hour. Farther southeast, there will be lighter snow. Snowfall totals in the Quad Cities area will likely be in the 3-6″ range, with 1-3″ southeast, and potentially more than 6″ northwest of the QC.

Winds will gust close to 30mph from the NE so blowing and drifting will be problematic today and tonight. Lows will get down into the teens and wind chills will be near 0º or below Friday morning.

Quieter and warmer weather return for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Snow. High: 33º. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends. Low: 11º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 25º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.