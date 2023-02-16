Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences celebrates new program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences unveiled its new medical laboratory science program.

“A typical day would consist of running quality control and making sure all of our analyzers are working appropriately and making sure the test results we’re giving out are accurate and correct,” said Stephanie Tieso, Trinity College’s medical laboratory science program director.

Tracy Poelvoorde, Trinity College’s chancellor, said there is a need to train younger medical laboratory scientists.

“The average age of lab scientists is in the mid-50s, and we actually in our community have a shortage of MLS professionals, so we are helping to fill that gap,” Poelvoorde said. “We have had conversations probably over the past three years with our partners within the community as far as education, our community colleges, and our four-year colleges, in how we can partner to make this a good program for our community.”

“It’s kind of a career people might not know about, so it’s kind of good to get this news out there so people can learn about it and explore and make sure it is right for them,” Tieso said.

“We’re really looking for someone who has a passion to serve and improve the health of the community,” Poelvoorde said.

At the program’s unveiling, guests received a tour of the different nursing, med lab science, and radiography labs Trinity College has to offer.

“Our hospitals, and our labs really need med lab scientists,” Poelvoorde said.

Trinity College officials said its new medical laboratory science program is the first of its kind in the Quad Cities.

“This is the only one in the area within a 90-mile radius that offers a bachelor’s degree,” Tieso said. “When I went to school, I had to go out to Cedar Rapids to do it. To be able to offer it locally, and to be able to help the community I’ve grown up in, it’s pretty huge.

The program itself is 12 months long. Poelvorrde said the new program has generated a lot of excitement on campus already.

Trinity College’s medical laboratory science program is set to launch in May 2023. Tieso said the maximum class size is 10 people.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.