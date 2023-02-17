2023 QCRB Home Show underway at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The non-profit association that represents the new home and home improvement industry in the Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois area has changed location of their premiere annual event.

Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6, reports twice on site and talks with those associated with the festivities including Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association.

The 2023 Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association Home Show is set for Feb. 17-19 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport.

The 2023 show featuring 112 vendors will be open Feb. 17 from 12-8 p.m., Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will be many giveaways throughout the tree days as well as a free prize for the first 600 children (12 and under). Concessions will also be available on site.

Cash only ticket price is $10 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under get free admission. Seniors get a $2 discount for Friday only.

Attendees can obtain booklets available at local Hy-Vee stores that offer a $2-off admission coupon.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodeling Association provides invaluable resources for both local contractors and consumers looking to remodel or build new. In addition, the QCBR is a charitable organization that is constantly giving back to the community including education and scholarship opportunties.

