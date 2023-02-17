Argrow’s House collaborates with Cookies & Dreams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kit Ford, Argrow’s House and Steph Sellers-Sheeder, Cookies & Dreams, discuss a collaboration in creating a snickerdoodle signature scented lotion, cloud bath bomb, and handmade snickerdoodle-scented soap for the non-profit to sell to benefit the mission.

Argrow’s House now has many wonderful gift ideas, party possibilities and more.

For more information, visit Argrow’s House website here, call 563-528-0892 or email info@argrowshouse.org. Follow the non-profit on Facebook here.

Argrow’s House is a nurturing community and social enterprise supporting female survivors of domestic abuse or sexual violence. The storefront location is at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

Cookies & Dreams is beyond just really, really good cookies. They say it’s true love in a box! The business offers 12 freshly baked ooey, gooey cookies in unique and classic flavors at 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

For more information, call 563-449-2588 or visit the website at http://www.idreamaboutcookies.com/.

