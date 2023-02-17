Argrow’s House collaborates with Cookies & Dreams

The small business cookie company assisted in creating a snickerdoodle product line.
Argrow's House x Cookies & Dreams
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kit Ford, Argrow’s House and Steph Sellers-Sheeder, Cookies & Dreams, discuss a collaboration in creating a snickerdoodle signature scented lotion, cloud bath bomb, and handmade snickerdoodle-scented soap for the non-profit to sell to benefit the mission.

Argrow’s House now has many wonderful gift ideas, party possibilities and more.

For more information, visit Argrow’s House website here, call 563-528-0892 or email info@argrowshouse.org. Follow the non-profit on Facebook here.

Argrow’s House is a nurturing community and social enterprise supporting female survivors of domestic abuse or sexual violence. The storefront location is at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

Cookies & Dreams is beyond just really, really good cookies. They say it’s true love in a box! The business offers 12 freshly baked ooey, gooey cookies in unique and classic flavors at 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

For more information, call 563-449-2588 or visit the website at http://www.idreamaboutcookies.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down...
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
Davenport police warn of utility worker scam
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Davenport West trip to Kenya
Davenport West students and teacher share news about trip to Kenya to bring clean water
Isabel Bloom 60th anniversary
Isabel Bloom kicks off 60th anniversary celebration with tours, giveaways, new designs through Monday
QCRB Home Show
2023 QCRB Home Show underway at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Davenport West trip to Kenya
Davenport West Kenya trip