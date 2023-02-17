Davenport PD warns of utility worker scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a scam they say is taking place in Davenport.

Davenport Police stated in a Facebook post that the scam works like this:

Scammers use deceptive practices such as posing as utility workers in an attempt to gain entry into a home, distracting you, so that they (or their partners) can commit a theft. The scammers can be very convincing even wearing utility uniforms, etc. and police say they can be very persistent.

If you encounter a scam such as this and the scammer refuses to leave and/or continues to pressure you into letting them into your home, call 9-1-1, police said.

In Davenport Police’s Facebook post police say to avoid becoming a victim of this scam you should:

Never allow anyone who you do not know or a business who you did not request, enter your home.

Trust, but verify, if someone states they are with a utility company or other business and attempting to gain entry to your home, look up and call the publicly available phone number for the business and confirm the information.

Do not be fooled by “phony” uniforms, work vests, or ID badges. If you did not call or request the service, do not open the door.

Keep your windows and doors locked, even when you are home and always look out a window to see who is at your door.

Never open your door to anyone you do not know. Do not give them an opportunity to push the door in.

Finally, police said, if you have fallen victim to this scam where property or money have been taken, you can file a report online by visiting https://www.davenportiowa.com/cms/one.aspx?pageId=9796142.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.