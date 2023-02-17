Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion

Deere & Company reports $1.959 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal year. The earnings are up compared to last year’s first fiscal quarter reported at $9
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company reports $1.959 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal year. The earnings are up compared to last year’s first fiscal quarter reported at $903 million.

“Deere’s first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production.”

Worldwide net sales and revenues went up by 32% to $12.652 billion in the first quarter, that ended on Jan. 29. Net sales were up at $11.402 billion from 2022 at $8.531 billion.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down...
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures

Latest News

Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion
Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion
Kody A. Terrill, 36, of Matherville, Illinois, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on...
Man charged with stealing vehicle, crashing it into Scott County home in 2016
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank
Tyson Food donating 40,000 pounds of protein.
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank