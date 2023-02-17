Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company reports $1.959 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal year. The earnings are up compared to last year’s first fiscal quarter reported at $903 million.

“Deere’s first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production.”

Worldwide net sales and revenues went up by 32% to $12.652 billion in the first quarter, that ended on Jan. 29. Net sales were up at $11.402 billion from 2022 at $8.531 billion.

