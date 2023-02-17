Friends and family to host chili-cook-off to honor Rocky athlete and grad battling cancer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The public is invited to a chili-cook off and live-auction fundraiser this weekend to help raise money and honor a former Rock Island High School athlete, and graduate, battling cancer.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MLK Center, 630 9th Street, friends and family of Dayqwon Jones will be hosting a chili-cook-off to raise money and honor the Rocky grad and athlete who was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to the ‘DQ Strong Chili-Cook-Off’ Facebook event page. Chili will be $5 a bowl, cornbread will be $3 a slice, and raffle tickets and auction items will also be available.

Event organizers say they will have raffles and a live-auction with items from Chasson Randle, Brea Beal and Tyler Hall.

The live auction will begin around 2 p.m. with bids starting at $100 for each item, event organizers said.

“We are coming together to assist DQ as he always does for us when we’re in need,” said friends of Jones. All proceeds will go directly to DQ.

Friends and family will be hosting a chili cook off for Jones who was recently diagnosed with cancer. (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.