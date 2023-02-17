Friends and family to host chili-cook-off to honor Rocky athlete and grad battling cancer

(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The public is invited to a chili-cook off and live-auction fundraiser this weekend to help raise money and honor a former Rock Island High School athlete, and graduate, battling cancer.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MLK Center, 630 9th Street, friends and family of Dayqwon Jones will be hosting a chili-cook-off to raise money and honor the Rocky grad and athlete who was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to the ‘DQ Strong Chili-Cook-Off’ Facebook event page. Chili will be $5 a bowl, cornbread will be $3 a slice, and raffle tickets and auction items will also be available.

Event organizers say they will have raffles and a live-auction with items from Chasson Randle, Brea Beal and Tyler Hall.

The live auction will begin around 2 p.m. with bids starting at $100 for each item, event organizers said.

“We are coming together to assist DQ as he always does for us when we’re in need,” said friends of Jones. All proceeds will go directly to DQ.

Friends and family will be hosting a chili cook off for Jones who was recently diagnosed with...
Friends and family will be hosting a chili cook off for Jones who was recently diagnosed with cancer.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down...
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
Davenport police warn of utility worker scam
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Deere & Company reports $1.959 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal year. The earnings...
Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion
Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion
Deere & Company releases 1st Quarter earnings at $2.959 Billion
Kody A. Terrill, 36, of Matherville, Illinois, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on...
Man charged with stealing vehicle, crashing it into Scott County home in 2016
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank