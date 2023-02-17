Gov. Reynolds signs Medical Malpractice Tort Reform Bill into law

Gov. Reynolds signed the Medical Malpractice Tort Reform Bill into law on Thursday.
Gov. Reynolds signed the Medical Malpractice Tort Reform Bill into law on Thursday.(Iowa Governor's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds signed a new bill into law on Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds signed HF 161 into law, a bill to create a cap on noneconomic damages in cases regarding medical malpractice, according to a media release from the Iowa Governor’s Office. The legislation balances the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have access to quality health care.

In response, Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“Today, Iowa joins the majority of the U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
Power outage reported in Rock Island
Power outage reported in Rock Island

Latest News

Davenport PD warns of utility worker scam
First Alert Forecast
Amy Clove
Muscatine resident completes World Marathon Challenge
Muscatine resident completes World Marathon Challenge