Gov. Reynolds signs Medical Malpractice Tort Reform Bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds signed a new bill into law on Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds signed HF 161 into law, a bill to create a cap on noneconomic damages in cases regarding medical malpractice, according to a media release from the Iowa Governor’s Office. The legislation balances the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have access to quality health care.

In response, Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“Today, Iowa joins the majority of the U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”

