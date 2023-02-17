Iowa DNR: Bald eagle shot in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help to find who shot a bald eagle in Scott County.

DNR staff responded to a report of an injured bald eagle in the Bettendorf and Riverdale area on Feb. 11, according to a Facebook post from the DNR. They took the eagle to a licensed raptor rehabilitator.

According to the release, the bald eagle did not survive the night and X-rays confirmed the eagle had been shot.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 made it illegal to shoot bald or golden eagles.

Iowa DNR staff ask anyone with information to contact Conservation Officer Nick Rocca directly at 563-349-9418.

