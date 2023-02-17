Isabel Bloom kicks off 60th anniversary celebration with tours, giveaways, new designs through Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Isabel Bloom is hosting a 60-year anniversary celebration kick off party that began on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom in Davenport.

Donna Young, co-owner and artist at Isabel Bloom, explains that 2023 marks the start of Isabel Bloom’s 60th year in business and the company has plans to host several events throughout the year to honor this milestone.

The company is hosting a four-day event Friday-Monday, Feb. 17-20, at the Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom with door prizes, special promotions, free shipping as well as, a sneak peek at new 2023 designs.

The in-store events will be held during regular store hours where customers can register to win daily giveaways and a $60 Isabel Bloom shopping spree.

Birthday cake will be served throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 20, commemorating Isabel’s 115th birthday.

See specific details about the kick-off party at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/887712209142740

A limited edition “Anniversary Owl” will be introduced at the festivities and will be available only this year. Owls were were among Isabel’s favorite subjects to sculpt. Young was inspired by Isabel’s ‘Night Owl,’ which is a discontinued design.

Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom is located at 736 Federal Street, Suite 2100, Davenport. For more information, visit here or call 563-324-5135.

