Lee County Deputies awarded Deputies of the Year

Lee County Deputies Nathan Hollinger, Joe Presley, Kolton Morgan, and Sgt. Derek Ranken were awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, 2022 Deputies of the Year.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ill (KWQC) - Lee County Deputies Nathan Hollinger, Joe Presley, Kolton Morgan, and Sgt. Derek Ranken were awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, 2022 Deputies of the Year recognition for their heroic actions while placing themselves in grave danger, according to a press release.

On December 22, 2021, at 12:56 a.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a missing 3-year-old in Harmon, IL, according to a press release. Deputies searched the area, as well as the home, utilizing responding services from Lee County Search and Rescue, Dixon PD Officers, K-9 units, and State Police.

At approximately 2:37 a.m., Deputy Morgan located the missing boy, naked, and laying face down near a ditch on the east side of town, according to a press release. Deputy Morgan wrapped the toddler in his jacket, then handed him to Deputy Hollinger, so he could get blankets from his squad car. The child was unresponsive at this time.

According to a press release, Sgt. Ranken and Deputies Morgan and Hollinger transported the child to KSB Hospital in Deputy Morgan’s squad car. While in route, Deputy Hollinger performed CPR on the child twice, which resulted in the child reacting positively.

Upon arrival at KSB, the nurses’ and doctors’ efforts were successful, and the child regained consciousness. He was stabilized and transported by helicopter to St. Frances in Peoria for further treatment, according to a press release.

“I cannot adequately express my gratitude and pride in knowing how exemplary our personnel responded and performed that morning. This was an outstanding team effort by all involved. Their quick action, decision-making, coordination, and response to this incident, provided us the best opportunity for a successful outcome.” –Sheriff John C. Simonton, retired Lee County Sheriff, according to a press release.

The award was given at the ISA Awards Ceremony.

