Man charged with stealing vehicle, crashing it into Scott County home in 2016

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man in prison for vehicular hijacking and armed robbery charges is facing a new charge in Scott County after police say he stole a vehicle and crashed into a home in 2016.

Kody A. Terrill, 36, of Matherville, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on one count of first-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He also was cited for leaving the scene of an accident-property damage only, driving while license suspended or revoked, striking fixtures upon a highway and reckless driving.

A judge set bond at $10,000 cash-only. Terrill will be arraigned March 2.

The incident happened early on Aug. 24, 2016, Bettendorf police said in an arrest affidavit.

According to police, Terrill ran his car into a parked car at 7-Eleven, 3232 Utica Ridge Road parking lot.

He then got out of the car, ran past the alleged victim, and jumped into that person’s car. According to police, the alleged victim tried to prevent Terrill from driving away but was unable to do so.

Terrill took off and drove into a neighborhood off-road and crashed into a home on Crow Valley Drive, causing $3,000 in damage, according to police.

He later wrecked the car in Muscatine County, went into a garage, and stole another vehicle, which he crashed in Durant, according to police.

Rock Island County court records show Terrill pleaded guilty in September 2017 to vehicular hijacking and armed robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in Henry County, Illinois, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A judge ordered that the sentence run concurrently, or at the same time, as the Rock Island County sentence.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections website, his projected parole date is July 7.

