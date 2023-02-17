Muscatine resident completes World Marathon Challenge

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine resident Amy Clove has not always been a runner.

“I had run one season of track in high school because some friends were doing it, and I think I came in last literally every single meet,” Clove said. “There was one [race] where I came in second-to-last and I was so excited.”

Clove ran a couple of half marathons after college, and even a marathon in 2005 after having her first daughter. Then, things changed.

“I started having a lot of hip and back problems. My body wasn’t able to sustain the activity that I used to,” Clove said. “Eventually, I actually gave up running altogether.”

Clove said she didn’t run for about 10 years. In 2018, she was introduced to strength training and weightlifting. After six months, she was back running again.

“I was very grateful to be able to return to it because I had really loved it, and I thought it was gone forever,” Clove said.

While listening to an audiobook, Clove got the idea to try the World Marathon Challenge - seven marathons in seven days across 7 continents.

“An average training week was somewhere between 50 to 70 miles a week,” Clove said. “Every once in a while, I would do a bigger week.”

The starting line of the World Marathon Challenge took place in Nova, Antarctica.

“The plane literally landed on the ice. It was really exciting. We had some extreme weather, which to me just kinda added to the adventure of it, and I thought it was a great way to start things off,” Clove said.

With each step and every mile, Clove ran for a cause bigger than herself, the Operation Underground Railroad.

“Their purpose is to help end human trafficking, specifically child sex trafficking, which unfortunately is a much bigger issue than I think most of us realize,” Clove said. “That was helpful to me to have something beyond just my own aspirations to help motivate [me] and have a reason to be doing this.”

From Cape Town to Perth, Australia, clove finished the final marathon in Miami.

“My family was there waiting for me, and we all just hugged and cried,” Clove said. “I kept asking them, ‘Is this real? Is this moment real?’ It had been so long and coming. Just coming from a place of thinking I would never run again to this kind of accomplishment was mind-blowing. It was hard to believe that I had actually done it.”

Clove said she will not do the World Marathon Challenge again in the future, but added that she does not have any regrets about going through all of her training.

She added that she hopes her experiences show others there is real power when you follow your heart and go for what inspires you.

