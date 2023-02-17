QCA LEGO convention

LEGO Convention in QCA
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities will have their first ever LEGO convention on September 23 and 24, 2023 when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Professional LEGO artists will be coming from all around the United States to display their LEGO creations and meet with fans, according to a media release. LEGO fans will able to get creative in the ‘construction zone’ with thousands of bricks available, as well as watch and engage with live builds.

Tickets are $14.99 for either Saturday or Sunday, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information regarding the LEGO convention, click here.

