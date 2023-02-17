Shaking up 2023 with drinks and donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds gathered at the Davenport RiverCenter to sip a variety of martinis, dance, and raise money for local youth.

The HAVlife Foundation held the 2023 Martini Shake Off to Prevent Lost Potential in youth aged 10 to 15 by donating all proceeds from the event back to local youth organizations throughout the Quad Cities.

The HAVlife Foundation recognized a variety of youth organizations with charitable donations made during the event. Some organizations that received donations included programs like the MLK Center in Rock Island, Illinois, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley.

Local Establishments were also present to serve up some martinis, all in the name of charity.

“We came out to the Martini Shakeoff because it’s an annual thing for us,” Kelly Hornick said. “We’ve come for about five to six years now and we have the best time.”

This event also helps businesses in the area gain exposure -- like Oak Grove Tavern and The Phoenix Restaurant.

Jamie Emmert says the Pub 225 from Milledgeville, Illinois has always come into the competition, for the past three years, with different drinks to impress both the attendees and judges.

“We have over 30 drinks on our menu,” said Emmert, one of the Pub 225′s mixologists. “It’s very hard to choose what to compete with, but we try something new every year.”

At the end of the night, Pub 225 was awarded the best fruit martini and the best dessert martini. In addition several other establishments received awards as well.

