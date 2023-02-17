Sunny, but very cold Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plenty of sunshine to go around today, but temperatures are chilly. The coldest temperatures are going to be in the areas that saw the heavier snow.

Tonight SW winds pick up leading to a warming trend and eventually sending temps to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week will start out in the 40s, but there looks to be a cooler stretch of weather by next weekend.

The weather turns more active by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 27º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 20º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. High: 42º.

