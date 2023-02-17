Sunny, but very cold today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies are clearing as our winter storm is departing the area. The QC officially picked up 2.3″ at the Moline airport while the Davenport Airport picked up 4.3″. Show how much a snowfall gradient there was even within the QC metro. Iowa City was the overall snowfall champ with nearly a foot in spots!

Temps will start out in the teens and wind chills will be in the single digits this morning. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 20s under sunny skies. Tonight SW winds pick up leading to a warming trend and eventually sending temps to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week will start out in the 40s, but there looks to be a cooler stretch of weather by next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 25º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 21º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. High: 42º.

