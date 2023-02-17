Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank

JOSLIN, Ill (KWQC) - Tyson Foods in Joslin, Illinois beef plant is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a 40,000-pound protein donation to the River Bend Food Bank, according to a media release. This donation equals to more than 160,000 meals to help address hunger relief for local individuals and families.

According to a media release, “We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate and hunger relief is an important way in which we give back,” said Jorge Guzman, Tyson Foods’ Joslin beef plant complex manager. “We’re grateful to have been a part of the Joslin community for 40 years and are extremely proud of current and former team members who have been an integral part of our Joslin operations and our commitment as a company to help feed the world.”

Tyson and the food bank have partnered many times throughout the years to address hunger relief in the Joslin and QCA, according to a media release.

The protein donation will be available to all of the food bank’s pantry partners to distribute to the children and adults they serve.

