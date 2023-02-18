16th annual ‘Battle of the Bridges’ returns to the Putnam Feb. 24-25, seeking families to participate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It all began during a workshop in 2008 when the Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) sponsored its first bridge building contest at the Putnam Museum.

The success of the first year prompted organizers to make the Battle of the Bridges an annual event.

Vanessa Haberman, a Structural Engineer and Vice President of American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in the Quad Cities (who has been affiliated with this event for several years) invites viewers to participate while informing about the competition.

The 16th annual Battle of the Bridges bridge building contest will be held at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport, on Feb. 24-25. The event invites school-aged children all the way up to professional engineers to compete and put their engineering skills to the test. Teams may consist of two to four people, where all team members must be identified with a team name upon registration.

The goal is to get more families involved on Saturday, Feb. 25 because the Friday, Feb. 24 student-aged slots are filled.

The objective is to build a wooden-model bridge using provided tools and materials, within three hours, with the greatest structural efficiency.

Entry fees are just $25.00 per team.

This event offers a chance to get more hands-on experience and introduces skills that are essential to being successful in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Teams are broken down into six categories: professional/societies (all adults ≥ 18 years old), families (any combination – kids, adults, seniors, up to one engineer), post-secondary (beyond grades, back from 2015!), high school (grades 9-12), middle school (grades 7-8) and elementary school (grades 4-6).

Registration deadline is Wednesday, February 22 or until full. To secure your spot and register (and see the schedule), visit https://qcesc.org/battle-of-the-bridges/.

For more information or questions, please email battleofthebridges@qcesc.org.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) is an umbrella organization representing ~30 technical societies in the Quad City area with approximately 5,000 associated members. The QCESC is non-profit and is actively seeking new society members as well as additional corporate sponsors to help support the mission to promote and support engineering, science, and technical professionals and associated societies in Quad City region and encourage and support students to study in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related fields.

