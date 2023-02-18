The 3rd annual QC Fit Fest held at Bend XPO

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over forty local vendors presented health products and services to QCA residents at the Bend XPO.

The third annual Quad City Fit Fest featured a wide range of experts, sports, and equipment, all with the goal of educating the community about the resources available to local families.

“We want to let people know, not just what is available, how you can get access to it, how to sign up for classes, where to find the information, and educate people,” said Chris Maltsburger, founder of the event. “When you think of health and fitness, it’s very loose based so now we’re honing in on and really explaining to people and educating people exactly what that is.”

The event also included several different classes, teaching kickboxing, dancing, and Jiu Jitsu among other sports. For more information about the fest, click here.

