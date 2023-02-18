Davenport West students and teacher share news about trip to Kenya to bring clean water

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A group of four Davenport West students, led by teacher, Mr. Greg Smith, traveled to the eastern Kenyan village of Muamba in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system that will help bring clean drinking water to an estimated 22,000 people.

West students that chose to take the engineering, design and development capstone class worked on the project for roughly six years.

Students finished the model for the fully functioning water filtration system in 2022. The one built in Kenya is roughly five times the size of the school’s model, bringing clean drinking water to an estimated over 22,000 people.

QCL guests include two students, Lilly Shaffer and Camden Kilker, who discuss the trip and the entire endeavor which was a blend of engineering education and charitable action made possible through an ongoing partnership between Davenport West High School and Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.

Fishers of Men is an international non-profit 501( c)(3) Christian missionary organization, headquartered in Davenport, that works to provide water wells, churches, schools, and homes for children and families throughout Kenya. Fishers of Men Ministries hopes to continue to build more water filtration systems for villages in need after the first one is completed.

