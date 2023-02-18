Davenport West students and teacher share news about trip to Kenya to bring clean water

A student-designed water filtration system was installed to bring clean water to over 22,000 Kenyans
Davenport West Kenya trip
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A group of four Davenport West students, led by teacher, Mr. Greg Smith, traveled to the eastern Kenyan village of Muamba in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system that will help bring clean drinking water to an estimated 22,000 people.

West students that chose to take the engineering, design and development capstone class worked on the project for roughly six years.

Students finished the model for the fully functioning water filtration system in 2022. The one built in Kenya is roughly five times the size of the school’s model, bringing clean drinking water to an estimated over 22,000 people.

QCL guests include two students, Lilly Shaffer and Camden Kilker, who discuss the trip and the entire endeavor which was a blend of engineering education and charitable action made possible through an ongoing partnership between Davenport West High School and Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.

Fishers of Men is an international non-profit 501( c)(3) Christian missionary organization, headquartered in Davenport, that works to provide water wells, churches, schools, and homes for children and families throughout Kenya. Fishers of Men Ministries hopes to continue to build more water filtration systems for villages in need after the first one is completed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down...
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for this winter weather.
Snow Emergencies in effect for Quad Cities area cities
Davenport police warn of utility worker scam
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Battle of the Bridges
16th annual ‘Battle of the Bridges’ returns to the Putnam Feb. 24-25, seeking families to participate
Allison Maahs, No Foot Too Small
No Foot Too Small
Isabel Bloom 60th anniversary
Isabel Bloom kicks off 60th anniversary celebration with tours, giveaways, new designs through Monday
Argrow's House collaborates with Cookies & Dreams
Argrow’s House collaborates with Cookies & Dreams