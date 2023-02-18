Isabel Bloom celebrates 60 years of business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A celebration kicked off Friday at the Isabel Bloom Showroom and Tour Center in Davenport.

2023 marks 6o years of business for the historic cement sculptures. Door prizes, special offers and a preview to new designs were all on display.

Finishers, coaters and artists of Isabel bloom gathered to celebrate and honor this milestone.

“We use them for remembering things, remembering good times, and sad times.” Beth Lovejoy, Showroom Floor Manager said. “It’s just always been a tradition here, and we’re proud to be here in the quad cities for this length of time.”

The people behind those familiar cement sculptures are using today to reflect on the changes they have seen through out the years.

“We had two finishes back then, the weather bronze and the vintage rose,” Kristi Hillier, Finisher said. “And from there we have added color back into the line with the painting accents on it, we’ve added accessories into our product line”.

“I’ve noticed the pieces have changed,” Amy Winters, Coater said. “I Think more of the pieces have gotten more a little bit bigger, a little bit more colorful, creativity, but in part, it still flows and keeps the integrity of kind of the originals too.”

Those who own these sculptures might notice a personal touch on each product.

“We do get to put our initials onto the bottom of the pieces,” Hillier said. “So a lot of love and your work goes into every one of those pieces and they mean something to us.”

The Showroom Manager tells us these sort of gifts are not just temporary, they’re forever.

“We like the permanence of the piece that will be there for years to remind us of the giver and the occasion that it was given,” Lovejoy said. “We appreciate the community’s support over the last 60 years. So, we’re here for the duration hopefully and always appreciative of the art community supporting us.”

Today, Isabel Bloom sculptures are easily recognizable, their simple style and rounded features set them apart from the detailed, realistic sculptures of many other artists.

The actual Isabel Bloom would have been 115 years old on February 20th. She passed away May 1, 2001.

