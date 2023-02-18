Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Friday after police say he sexually abused a child.

Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85, is facing one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse happening Friday in the area of 2100 West 1st Street and officers determined Holdorf sexually abused a child younger than 14, according to the affidavit.

According to online Scott County Jail records, Holdorf was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond Saturday.

